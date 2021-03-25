Jaipur: As officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) reached a tehsildar’s house for a raid, he hurriedly locked himself inside his house and burnt currency notes worth around Rs 15-20 lakh. Tehsildar Kalpesh Kumar Jain panicked as the ACB caught another revenue inspector while taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh on his behalf, officials said. The incident occurred in Rajasthan’s Sirohi district on Wednesday night. Also Read - NIA Conducts Raids in Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka Over Suspected IS Module; 5 Arrested Linked to Pakistan

A video of the incident went viral on social media that was recorded by ACB officials while the revenue inspector was burning money in his kitchen. In the video, ACB officials were trying to convince Jain to open the door for them. Meanwhile, officials were trying to break the kitchen window and children could be heard crying in the background.

Watch the viral video below:

A team apprehended Revenue Inspector Parvat Singh while taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a man on behalf of Jain for awarding him a contract, DG (ACB) BL Soni said.

When the ACB team reached Jain’s house along with Singh, he locked all the doors to prevent the team from entering inside and started burning currency notes, the official said.

The ACB team somehow managed to enter the house with the help of local police and found the burnt notes in the kitchen. Rs 1.5 lakh in cash was also recovered, Soni said.

Both Parvat Singh and Kalpesh Kumar Jain have been arrested, Soni added.

