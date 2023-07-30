Home

Rajasthan

Rajasthan: Army Man Held After Wife, 2-Yr-Old Daughter Found Charred To Death In Official Quarter

Rajasthan: Army Man Held After Wife, 2-Yr-Old Daughter Found Charred To Death In Official Quarter

A Naik in the Indian Army, Ram Prasad moved to Jodhpur with his family about two years ago and had been living in the military quarters.

Representational Image (Pixabay)

Jodhpur, Rajasthan: An Army personnel has been detained by the police in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur after his wife and two-year-old daughter were found charred to death under mysterious circumstances in their official quarter early on Sunday. According to the police, the charred remains of 25-year-old Rukmeena and her two-year-old daughter Riddhima were found on a bed.

Trending Now

Rukmeena’s husband Ram Prasad has claimed that the pair died in a fire triggered by a short circuit. Ram Prasad has been apprehended by the police, news agency PTI reported.

As per the report, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrita Duahn said the woman’s relatives have been informed and the post-mortem will be done once they reach Jodhpur.

Sikkim native Ram Prasad married Rukmeena, who belonged to Nepal, three years ago. A Naik in the Indian Army, Ram Prasad moved to Jodhpur with his family about two years ago and had been living in the military quarters.

“At 5 am on Sunday, we received information that two people had burnt to death in the Army quarters. We rushed to the spot and found the woman and her daughter lying on the bed in a completely charred condition,” Duhan told PTI.

Ram Prasad was also present in the house and had burn marks on his hands, she said.

Quoting sources, the report said that Ram Prasad has claimed that he tried to save his wife and their daughter but failed and ran out of the house for help.

Duhan said a case is being registered against Ram Prasad under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code at Ratanada police station.

“We are not in a position to arrive at any conclusion until the post-mortem is conducted,” Duhan said and added that a forensics team was called to the spot.

Army man shoots dead brother

Meanwhile, in a related incident, earlier this week, an Army soldier allegedly shot dead his younger brother in Rajasthan’s Jaipur over a dispute. According to the police, the incident took place in Jaipur’s Bindayaka area on Wednesday night when Dhir Singh (43) had an argument with his younger brother Heera Singh (40).

The argument soon escalated and Dhir Singh allegedly shot his younger brother with his licensed 12-bore rifle, Station House Officer (SHO) Bhupendra Singh told PTI. The officer said the bullet struck Heera Singh in the shoulder and the victim eventually bled to death due to profuse bleeding from the bullet wound.

The body was handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem, the police said, adding that Dhir Singh has been arrested and a case registered against him under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The accused, a soldier in the Indian Army, had come here on leave only a month ago, the SHO said, adding that he has been taken into custody and is being interrogated.

A 12-bore licensed rifle and two shells have been recovered from the accused, the SHO said.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES