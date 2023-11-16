Home

Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Will Pramod Bhaya Retain In Anta Or Will Kanwar Lal Meena Turn The Tide For BJP?

Congress holds an edge over its closest rival BJP as the grand-old party has won twice from Anta since the constituency was carved ahead of the 2008 Assembly polls.

Pramod Jain Bhaya-- the current Congress MLA from the Anta seat-- won in 2008 before being defeated in 2013 by BJP leader Prabhu Lal Saini.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Anta Legislative Assembly constituency falls in Baran district of Rajasthan and is one of the 200 Legislative Assembly constituencies of the poll-bound state which scheduled to go for elections on November 25.

However, in 2018 polls, Bhaya returned with a vengeance and won the Anta seat for a second time.

Anta Assembly Constituency: Main Contenders

In 2018 Assembly Elections, Congress leader Pramod Bhaya avenged his 2013 defeat and won the Anta seat for a second time by scoring a thumping win over BJP’s Prabhu Lal Saini by a margin of 34,063 votes.

Key candidates:

Congress: Pramod Jain Bhaya

BJP: Kanwar Lal Meena

Rajasthan is poised for multi-pronged contest between various regional parties including the Shiv Sena and the BSP. However, the main battle is expected to be between the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government and arch rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who are eyeing to wrest power from the grand-old party. Rajasthan goes to polls on November 25 for 200 legislative assembly seats. Votes will be counted on December 3, along with four other states.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Key dates

Date of nomination: 06 November, 2023

Nomination ends: 07 November, 2023

Last date of withdrawal: 08 November, 2023

Date of polling: November 25, 2023

Date of counting: 03 December, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.