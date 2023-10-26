Home

Rajasthan

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Congress or BJP—Who Will Win Bikaner West Constituency?

Bikaner West Election 2023: Bikaner West is an assembly constituency in Rajasthan which comes under the Bikaner Lok sabha constituency. In 2018, Bulaki Das Kalla of Congress won the seat by defeating Gopal Krishn of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 6190 votes. Voting for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s Arjun Ram Meghwal won from Bikaner Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 264081 votes by defeating Madan Gopal Meghwal of the Indian National Congress.

In this Bikaner West assembly constituency, there are a total of 2,08,039 voters in the seat, which includes 1,08,266 male voters, and 99,773 female voters. In the 2018 state elections, Bikaner West recorded a voter turnout of 75.11%. In 2013 the turnout was 74.67%, and in 2008 it was 67%.

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Polling: Saturday, 25 November 2023

Date of Counting: Sunday, 3 December 2023

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Full Schedule

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: October 30, 2023 (Monday)

Last Date of Making Nominations: November 6, 2023 (Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of nominations: November 7, 2023 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures: November 9, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Poll: November 25, 2023 (Saturday)

Date of Counting: December 3, 2023 (Sunday)

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Key Issues

Many issues like exam paper leak, crime against women and employment are key issues which are expected to dominate the voters’ preference in the state assembly election. Crime against women has been a big problem with Union Minister Anurag Thakur alleging that a total of 33,000 cases pertain to sexual assault on women in Rajasthan, but the Gandhi family remains silent.

