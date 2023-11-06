Home

Rajasthan

Rajasthan Election 2023: BSP Releases List Of Candidates, Here’s Who Will Contest From Ramgarh

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has released its list of candidates that compeises of 26 names for constituencies like Alwar Urban, Ramgarh and Sangaria.

Rajasthan Election 2023 BSP Releases List Of Candidates (Representative Photo)

New Delhi: November is the month for State Assembly Elections 2023 in India, in five states, namely, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. All political parties are gearing up for the state polls, holding campaigns and rallies and also simultaneously releasing their list of candidates for different constituencies. Ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023, Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has released a new list of candidates for constituencies like Alwar Urban, Sangaria, Ramgarh and Sirohi. The Rajasthan Election 2023 will be held in a single phase on November 25, 2023 and the counting of votes will be done on December 3, 2023. Take a look at the list of candidates released by BSP and the full schedule of the upcoming Rajasthan polls..

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Releases List Of Candidates

As mentioned earlier, Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has released a list of candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023. In a press release signed by the State President Bhagwan Singh Baba, a list of 26 candidates have been released which include Bharti Thakur from Jahajpur, Vijay Kilaniya from Sangaria, Neha Sharma from Alwar Urban and Jagdish Mehra from Alwar Rural and Diwan Chand from Ramgarh among others. The full list can be checked below..

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Polling: Saturday, 25 November 2023 Date of Counting: Sunday, 3 December 2023

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Full Schedule

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: October 30, 2023 (Monday) Last Date of Making Nominations: November 6, 2023 (Monday) Date for Scrutiny of nominations: November 7, 2023 (Tuesday) Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures: November 9, 2023 (Thursday) Date of Poll: November 25, 2023 (Saturday) Date of Counting: December 3, 2023 (Sunday)

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Key Issues

Many issues like exam paper leak, crime against women and employment are key issues which are expected to dominate the voters’ preference in the state assembly election. Crime against women has been a big problem with Union Minister Anurag Thakur alleging that a total of 33,000 cases pertain to sexual assault on women in Rajasthan, but the Gandhi family remains silent.

