Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Congress, BJP, Or RLP, Who Will Take Khinwsar Constituency?

Khinwsar Assembly constituency is one of the 200 constituencies of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly and it comes under the Nagaur Lok Sabha constituency.

Khinwsar Constituency, Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the assembly polls in Rajasthan on October 9. The elections for 200 assembly seats will be held in Rajasthan on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3.

In 2018 Rajasthan Elections, Congress emerged victorious by winning 99 seats in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly. Along with its ally the Rashtriya Lok Dal which won one seat, they staked claim to form the government. The BJP managed to win only 73 seats.

In 2019, Narayan Beniwal of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party won the seat by defeating Harendra Mirdha of the Indian National Congress (INC) by a margin of 4630 votes.

Also, Congress and BJP are the two major political parties pitted against each other in Rajasthan.

Khinvsar Assembly Constituency is under the Nagaur Lok Sabha constituency.

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 30th October 2023 (Monday)

Last Date of Nominations:6th November 2023 (Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 7th November, 2023 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 9th November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Poll: 25th November, 2023 (Saturday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December 2023 (Tuesday)

Candidates For 2023 Assembly Election – Khinwsar Constituency

The final list will be updated soon.

