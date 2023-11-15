Home

Rajasthan Election 2023: Congress Candidate From This Constituency Dies Ahead Of State Polls

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Congress candidate from Karanpur Assembly Constituency has passed away ahead of the State Polls.

Congress Candidate from Karanpur Assembly Constituency Dies Ahead of Rajasthan Election 2023

New Delhi: State Assembly Elections 2023 were announced a couple of months ago, for five states, namely, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. The different political parties have announced the candidates for the different constituencies of each state. Ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023, the candidate of the Karanpur Assembly from the political party Indian National Congress (INC) has died early this morning. Congress candidate from Karanpur Assembly for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections, Gurmeet Singh Kooner, passed away early this morning, his son told ANI over the phone. The party had fielded Kooner from the Karanpur Assembly seat again.

Gurmeet Singh Kooner Passes Away At 75

Gurmeet Singh Kooner was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the National Capital. He was 75. His son further told ANI that the family had taken the body to his native place Sri Ganganagar, a city in Rajasthan. Kooner was a member of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly representing the Karanpur constituency, which he won in the 2018 election. He was previously elected from the constituency in the 1998 and 2008 Assembly elections.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Condoles Death Of Congress Candidate

In his condolence message, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot mourned the demise of the senior Congress leader. “I am deeply saddened by the news of the demise of Karanpur MLA and former minister Shri Gurmeet Singh Kooner. Despite being unwell for a long time, Shri Kooner was always striving for development work in his area. Kooner Saheb’s demise is an irreparable loss for the Congress Party and the politics of Rajasthan. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and courage to the family,” Gehlot said.

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023

Rajasthan is set to undergo assembly polls on November 25 and counting of votes will be done on December 3. BJP won 163 seats in the 2013 Legislative Assembly elections and formed the government in Rajasthan. In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member House.

