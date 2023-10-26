Home

Rajasthan

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Will Govind Ram Meghwal Return to Power Again in Khajuwala Constituency?

Voting for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

Khajuwala Elections 2023: Khajuwala is one of the 200 assembly segments in Rajasthan. This constituency is reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates and is currently represented by Govind Ram Meghwal of Congress. Khajuwala falls under the Bikaner district of Rajasthan. In the 2018 Rajasthan election, Congress candidate Govind Ram Meghwal defeated the then-incumbent BJP MLA of Khajuwala, Dr Vishwanath, in the first-past-the-post race with an impressive margin of 31,089 votes.

Voting for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3. The BJP this time is looking to wrest power from the Congress in the desert state and has so far announced candidates for 124 seats. Rajasthan is getting ready for a tight contest between the Congress and the BJP to elect representatives for the Legislative Assembly in the state.

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Polling: Saturday, 25 November 2023

Date of Counting: Sunday, 3 December 2023

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Full Schedule

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: October 30, 2023 (Monday)

Last Date of Making Nominations: November 6, 2023 (Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of nominations: November 7, 2023 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures: November 9, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Poll: November 25, 2023 (Saturday)

Date of Counting: December 3, 2023 (Sunday)

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Key Issues

Many issues like exam paper leak, crime against women and employment are key issues which are expected to dominate the voters’ preference in the state assembly election. Crime against women has been a big problem with Union Minister Anurag Thakur alleging that a total of 33,000 cases pertain to sexual assault on women in Rajasthan, but the Gandhi family remains silent.

