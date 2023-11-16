Home

Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Can Govindram Meghwal Retain Khajuwala For Congress?

BJP has a slightly better track record in the Khajuwala Assembly constituency, having won the seat twice since 1980.

BJP's Dr. Vishwanath Meghwal will be eyeing to avenge his 2018 defeat at the hands of current Congress MLA Govind Ram Meghwal.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Khajuwala Assembly constituency is one of 200 constituencies of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. Located in Bikaner district of the state, the Khajuwala Constituency covers all voters from Khajuwala tehsil, Poogal tehsil, Chhatargarh tehsil and parts of Bikaner tehsil, which includes ILRC Kanasar and Chak Garbi, Nalbari and Udasar of ILRC Bikaner.

It is part of the Bikaner Lok Sabha constituency.

Historically, the BJP has a slightly better track record in Khajuwala constituency, having won the seat twice since 1980. Congress has won once, the victory coming in 2018 Rajasthan Assembly Elections when incumbent MLA Govind Ram Meghwal defeated BJP leader Dr. Vishwanath Meghwal by a meaty margin of 31,089 votes.

Khajuwala Assembly Constituency: Key candidates

In this year’s polls, BJP’s Dr. Vishwanath Meghwal will be eyeing to avenge his 2018 defeat at the hands of current Congress MLA Govind Ram Meghwal. The BJP holds a slight edge over the Congress in Khajuwala, having won the seat twice since 1980.

Key candidates:

Congress: Govind Ram Meghwal

BJP: Dr. Vishwanath Meghwal

Rajasthan is headed for a multi-pronged battle between various regional parties including the Shiv Sena and the BSP. However, the main contest will likely be between the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government and arch rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who are eyeing to wrest power from the grand-old party.

Rajasthan goes to polls on November 25 for 200 legislative assembly seats. Votes will be counted on December 3, along with four other states.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Key dates

Date of nomination: 06 November, 2023

Nomination ends: 07 November, 2023

Last date of withdrawal: 08 November, 2023

Date of polling: November 25, 2023

Date of counting: 03 December, 2023

