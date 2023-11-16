Home

Rajasthan

Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Can Prahlad Gunjal Return BJP’s Former Glory In Kota North?

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Kota North is one of the 200 constituencies of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. Kota North, which falls under the state’s Kota district, covers the entire area falling under the Kota Municipal Corporation.

A former bastion of BJP veteran Lalit Kishore Chaturvedi– who won five consecutive elections from the Kota North seat from 1977 to 1993– the constituency has swung back and forth between the Congress and the BJP since then with Congress holding a slight edge with three victories compared to BJP’s two wins from the Kota North Assembly constituency since 1998.

Kota North Assembly Constituency: Main Contenders

In 2018 Assembly Elections, Shanti Kumar Dhariwal– currently a cabinet minister in the incumbent Ashok Gehlot regime– defeated BJP’s Prahlad Gunjal by a margin of 17,945 votes to win the Kota North Assembly constituency for the second time. Gunjal will be eyeing to avenge his 2018 defeat in this year’s polls and once agains turn Kota North into a BJP stronghold like yesteryears.

Key candidates:

Congress: Shanti Kumar Dhariwal

BJP: Prahlad Gunjal

Rajasthan is poised for multi-pronged contest between various regional parties including the Shiv Sena and the BSP. However, the main battle is expected to be between the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government and arch rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who are eyeing to wrest power from the grand-old party. Rajasthan goes to polls on November 25 for 200 legislative assembly seats. Votes will be counted on December 3, along with four other states.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Key dates

Date of nomination: 06 November, 2023

Nomination ends: 07 November, 2023

Last date of withdrawal: 08 November, 2023

Date of polling: November 25, 2023

Date of counting: 03 December, 2023

