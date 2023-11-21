Home

Rajasthan Election 2023: It Will Be BJP Vs Congress In Nokha; Know All About Constituency

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: It is going to be BJP vs Congress in the Nokha Assembly Constituency. Check details about the previous polls to get an idea about the upcoming ones.

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Nokha Constituency

New Delhi: The State Assembly Elections 2023 are round the corner in five states, namely, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Telangana. Except Chhattisgarh, the elections in all four states will be held in a single phase. The date of voting is different for all five states but the counting will take place on December 3, for all states. The Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 will be held on November 25, 2023; speaking of the constituency ‘Nokha‘, in 2018, BJP candidate Biharilal emerged victorious and in 2013, it was Congress candidate Rameshwar Lal Dudi who had won. What will happen this year, read further to know more..

Nokha, Rajasthan Constituency

Nokha is one of the 200 Legislative Assembly constituencies in Rajasthan, is part of the Bikaner Lok Sabha Constituency in the Bikaner district and North region of the state. Categorised as a ‘rural’ seat, according to the data, it had a total of 2,45,400 eligible voters which included 1,30,661 male and 1,14,739 female voters. In the Rajasthan Assembly Election 2018, Biharilal of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won with 86,917 votes and in 2013, Raeshwar Lal Dudi of Indian National Congress (INC) won with 70,801 votes.

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Polling: Tuesday, November 25, 2023 Date of Counting: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Full Schedule

According to the Election Commission:

Date of Issue of the Gazette Notification: Friday, October 30, 2023 Last Date Of Making Nominations: Friday, November 6, 2023 Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: Saturday, November 7, 2023 Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures: Monday, November 9, 2023 Date Of Polls: Tuesday, November 25, 2023 Date of Counting: Sunday, December 3, 2023

State Assembly Elections 2023: Full Schedule

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: The date of issue for gazette notification is October 30 and the last date for filing of nominations is November 10. The date for scrutiny of nominations is November 13 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 15. The date of polls is November 30, 2023.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: The date for nominations is October 13 for Phase 1 and October 21 is the date for Phase 2. The last date for filing nominations is October 20 for Phase 1 and October 30 is the date for Phase 2. The date for scrutiny of nominations is October 21 for Phase 1 and October 31 is the date for Phase 2. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is October 23 for Phase 1 and November 3 is for Phase 2. The dates of polls are November 7 and November 17, 2023.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: The date for nominations is October 21 and the last date for filing nominations is October 30. The date for scrutiny of nominations is October 31 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 2. The date of polls is November 17, 2023.

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: The date for filing of nominations is October 13 and the last date for filing of nominations is October 20. The date for scrutiny of nominations is October 21 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 23. The date of polls is November 7, 2023.

