All Well In Rajasthan Congress Now? Ashok Gehlot Backs Sachin Pilot Against BJP’s Attack

The BJP took a dig at Sachin Pilot over claims that his father, who was an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot, had dropped bombs on the people of Mizoram in March 1966.

For the past several months, the relationship between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot have been a shaky one.

New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came in support of his party colleague Sachin Pilot after the latter was targeted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP took a dig at Sachin Pilot over claims that his father, who was an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot, had dropped bombs on the people of Mizoram in March 1966.

BJP social media cell chief Amit Malviya alleged that Rajesh Pilot and Suresh Kalmadi flew IAF jets that bombed Mizoram’s capital Aizawl in March 1996. “Later both became MPs on Congress tickets and ministers in the government. It is clear that Indira Gandhi gave a place in politics as a reward, gave respect to those who carried out air raids on their own people in the Northeast,” Amit Malviya posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Reacting sharply to Amit Malviya’s remark, Ashok Gehlot said the BJP was “insulting” the Indian Air Force by targeting Rajesh Pilot, a former Air Force pilot, and the country should condemn it. “Congress leader Shri Rajesh Pilot was a brave pilot of the Indian Air Force. By insulting them, the BJP is insulting the sacrifice of the Indian Air Force. The whole country should condemn this,” Ashok Gehlot said.

