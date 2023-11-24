Home

Rajasthan

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Are Banks, Schools, And Government Offices Shut on Saturdays? Get the Latest Updates

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Are Banks, Schools, And Government Offices Shut on Saturdays? Get the Latest Updates

Check out what's closed and what's open on the day of voting in Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023.

Polling officials with EVMs and other election material leave for poll duty on the eve of voting for Rajasthan Assembly elections, in Bikaner on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: As Rajasthan gears up for Assembly polls on Saturday, check out if government offices, banks, school, and other institutions are closed or open on election day in the poll-bound state.

Public Holiday on Election Day

The Rajasthan government has declared November 25, 2023 a statewide holiday. A notification issued by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress dispensation had issued a notification in this regard on October 16, declaring the election day as a public holiday.

What’s open, what’s closed on Election Day?

On Saturday, banks, schools, colleges, government as well as public offices, and other institutions will remain shut on November 25 across the state due to the elections which are scheduled to be conducted in a single-phase across all constituencies in Rajasthan.

Incidentally, banks in the state would have still remained closed as the November 25 falls on the last Saturday of the month which is a bank holiday in the state. The Reserve Bank of India has

updated its state-wise bank holiday schedule to reflect the bank holiday in Rajasthan.

Voting Timings

Voting for the 200-seat Rajasthan Legislative Assembly will begin at 7 AM in the morning on Saturday, November 25 and end at 6 PM in the evening.

Notably, the Haryana government has also declared November 25 as a paid holiday in the state in view of Assembly polls in neighbouring Rajasthan.

What’s closed, What’s Open in Haryana?

As per an official notification issued by the Haryana government, all offices–government as well as private, schools, colleges, and other institutions under the purview of the state government, board and corporations, will remain closed in the state.

“As per a notification issued by Chief Secretary Mr. Sanjeev Kaushal, employees of various factories, shops, and private establishments situated in Haryana, and registered as voters in the State of

Rajasthan, are also entitled to a paid holiday under Section 135-B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (amended in 1996) for the same purpose,” a notification issued by the Directorate of Information Public Relations and Languages (Govt of Haryana) stated.

Polling for the 199 out of 200 seats of the Rajasthan Assembly is due on Saturday (November 25) and counting will take place on December 3.

Polling for the 199 out of 200 seats of the Rajasthan Assembly is due on Saturday (November 25) and counting will take place on December 3.