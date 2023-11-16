Home

Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Will BJP Maintain Iron Grip In Udaipur Or Can Congress Stage An Upset?

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Udaipur Assembly Constituency is part of the Udaipur Lok Sabha Constituency in Rajasthan located in Udaipur district of the election-bound state. It is one of the 200 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Rajasthan which is bound for polls on November 25.

Udaipur Assembly constituency has been a BJP bastion in recent history with the current MLA Gulab Chand Kataria winning the seat four times in a row since the 2003 Rajasthan Assembly Elections.

In 2018 Rajasthan polls, Gulab Chand Kataria maintained his perfect record in Udaipur constituency as he won a fourth consecutive term by defeating Congress candidate Girija Vyas by a margin of 9,307 votes.

However, this year, the BJP veteran has not been fielded from his home turf. Instead, it will be Tarachand Jain who is tasked with defending the BJP’s stronghold against Congress leader Gourav Vallabh.

Udaipur Assembly Constituency: Key Contenders

The BJP holds a clear edge over its rivals, including the Congress, in Udaipur Assembly constituency, having won the seat seven times since 1980 while the C0ngress has registered two wins during this period.

Key candidates:

Congress: Gourav Vallabh

BJP: Tarachand Jain

Rajasthan is poised for multi-pronged contest between various regional parties including the Shiv Sena and the BSP. However, the main battle is expected to be between the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government and arch rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who are eyeing to wrest power from the grand-old party. Rajasthan goes to polls on November 25 for 200 legislative assembly seats. Votes will be counted on December 3, along with four other states.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Key dates

Date of nomination: 06 November, 2023

Nomination ends: 07 November, 2023

Last date of withdrawal: 08 November, 2023

Date of polling: November 25, 2023

Date of counting: 03 December, 2023

