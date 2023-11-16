Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Can Shubhkaran Chaudhary Secure Udaipurwati For BJP Or Will BSP Retain?
The Udaipurwati Assembly constituency is currently represented by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Rajendra Singh Gudha.
Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Udaipurwati Assembly constituency is one of 200 constituencies of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. The Udaipurwati Assembly constituency, which covers all voters from the Udaipurwati tehsil, falls in Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha constituency of the state.
Trending Now
The Udaipurwati Assembly constituency is currently represented by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Rajendra Singh Gudha. He was formerly a member of the Shiv Sena and had won the seat in 2008 Rajasthan Assembly polls as a candidate of his former party. In 2018, Gudha switched to the BSP and won the Udaipurwati seat for a second time by defeating Shubhkaran Choudhary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a slim margin of 5,534 votes.
You may like to read
Udaipurwati Assembly Constituency: Key Candidates
Rajasthan is poised for multi-pronged contest between various regional parties including the Shiv Sena and the BSP. However, the main battle is expected to be between the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government and arch rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who are eyeing to wrest power from the grand-old party. Rajasthan goes to polls on November 25 for 200 legislative assembly seats. Votes will be counted on December 3, along with four other states.
Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Key dates
- Date of nomination: 06 November, 2023
- Nomination ends: 07 November, 2023
- Last date of withdrawal: 08 November, 2023
- Date of polling: November 25, 2023
- Date of counting: 03 December, 2023