Vasundhara Raje’s Name Missing From BJP Poll Panels For Rajasthan Amid Speculations Of Her Future Role

BJP's high command keeps making it clear that former chief minister Vasundhara Raje is a major leader of the party. However, Raje's role in the upcoming Rajasthan Election is yet to defined by the party.

Vasundhara Raje recently skipped BJP's protest, which grabbed many eyeballs. (Photo: Twitter/@VasundharaBJP)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced two key election panels for Rajasthan where the Assembly elections are set to take place this year. Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje’s name was missing from both the panels’ lists. The 21-member election management committee is headed by former MP Narayan Panchariya. Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will lead the election manifesto panel, called the Pradesh Sankalp Patra (manifesto) Committee.

What BJP Said On Raje’s Name Missing From Party Poll Panels

BJP state in-charge Arun Singh said the election manifesto committee has representation from all sections of society, including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes, so that their expectations can be incorporated in the manifesto.

When asked about Raje’s non-inclusion in the poll panels, BJP state in-charge Arun Singh said she will campaign in the election. “She is the national vice president of the party. She has a big role to play. She has been the chief minister of the state twice. She will campaign in the election. We all respect her,” Arun Singh was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Arun Singh also said that the party will take out four “Parivartan Yatras” in the state in September. These will be led by different leaders. “Our strategy is ready. I have full confidence that people will give the mandate to the BJP and we will get a historic victory,” he said.

As of now, the four leaders who have been reportedly assigned the task to lead these yatras are former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Deputy Leader of Opposition Satish Poonia and state BJP President CP Joshi.

The four veteran leaders have asked the local leaders to remain united in the Assembly polls. They also called on them to make rallies of Prime Minister Modi and other leaders historic.

BJP’s state election in-charge and Union minister Pralhad Joshi said both state and central leaders of the party will campaign for the crucial polls. Asked about the role of Vasundhara Raje, Joshi said the state and central leaders will campaign in the elections as required.

“Where a state-level leader will be required, a state-level leader will campaign and where there is a need for a central leader, a central leader will do campaigning,” he said.

After the announcement of the committees, the party launched a membership drive at Khandelwal Sabha Bhawan in Jaipur’s Vaishali Nagar. Pralhad Joshi, Arun Singh, C P Joshi, Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Kailash Chaudhary, national secretary Alka Gurjar and other leaders were present in the drive.

Later, a meeting of the BJP core committee was held in the party’s state headquarters in which its members discussed organisational and election-related matters. The meeting was attended by Pralhad Joshi, Arun Singh, C P Joshi, Rajendra Rathore, Satish Poonia, Kailash Chaudhary and a few other members. However, Raje was not present in the meeting.

All Eyes On Vasundhara Raje’s Role In Rajasthan Election

The BJP is yet to announce a third panel, an election campaign committee for Rajasthan, in the coming weeks, before the year-end assembly polls. It is not sure if Vasundhara Raje’s name will feature in this list.

Many veteran leaders have already asked state leaders to contest polls unitedly amid the news of infighting coming in. However there is no let up in factionalism within party.

Senior leader Vasundhara Raje recently skipped party’ protest, which grabbed many eyeballs. Thereafter, Raje visited Delhi and met veteran leaders, according to IANS. Raje also met RSS leaders in the desert state.

On August 14, Vasundhara Raje met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the national capital amid speculations about her role in the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections. Raje’s meeting with Sitharaman came on Monday was also attended by her son and Lok Sabha MP Dushyant Singh.

Amid various speculations, it is yet not clear what role would be assigned to Raje in the state by the BJP leadership. However, the saffron party has made it clear that it will contest the state elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, without declaring the party’s chief ministerial candidate.

BJP’s high command keeps making it clear that Raje is a major leader of the party and is likely to play a big role in the upcoming Rajasthan Election. However, despite this, the party leadership has not yet made any announcement regarding her role in the elections.

