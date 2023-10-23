Home

Rajasthan

Rajasthan Assembly Election: Two Lists, Two Parties, And The Two Leaders

Rajasthan Assembly Election: Two Lists, Two Parties, And The Two Leaders

BJP has chosen not to field any other sitting MP in this list and hence no rebellion is being witnessed.

Following the discontent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faced after the first list of 41 names, the party treads cautiously in the second list, which comprises almost all the loyalists of Vasundhara Raje, including her own name from Jhalarpatan constituency of Jhalawar district. This reestablishes Vasundhara as the tallest leader of the saffron party in the state, and the central leadership has to give in to her demands. Barring a few names in the second list of 83 candidates, the BJP has repeated almost all the loyalists of the former CM, sending a signal of her possible alleviation as the next BJP Chief Minister candidate. The list is also seen as a climb down of the Central leadership, which appears to have realised her potential, thereby, sending signals of her bringing back to the helm of affairs to woo the voters. Narpat Singh Rajvi has been sent to his old seat of Chittorgarh to douse the discontent among the BJP cadre. Narpat Singh is son-in-law of former chief minister Bhairon Singh Shekhawat.

Trending Now

BJP has chosen not to field any other sitting MP in this list and hence no rebellion is being witnessed. There were expectations that the party might field some more Union ministers to beef up its chances in the close Rajasthan race — after having done so in Madhya Pradesh, none figured in the second list. The incumbent leader of the opposition has changed his seat from Churu to Tatanagar as he managed to win with a small margin in 2018. BJP has fielded the deputy leader of the opposition, Satish Poonia, again from the Amber constituency. BJP, the party known for changing a significant number of candidates, has gone easy in the second list. The discontent after the first list has forced it to change the strategy and field all the old candidates. Jyoti Mirdha, who switched sides from Congress has been fielded from Nagaur. With the second list of 83 names, BJP has declared 124 out of 200 candidates. Initially, the challenger BJP has sidelined the two-time chief minister Vasundhara Raje by denying tickets to some of her loyalists, but now the party has reconsidered its strategy.

You may like to read

On the other hand, the Congress party has also released two lists of 33 and 43 candidates, respectively. Congress strikes a fine balance by naming the leaders from both the Ashok Gahlot and Sachin Pilot factions. The first list was expected to come with more than a hundred names, but it settled with only 33 names. The sigh of relief for the grand old party is that no discontent on these seats has been reported. It has fielded senior leader and the Speaker of Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha Dr CP Joshi from Nathdwara in Rajasamand district, while BJP has fielded Vishvaraj Singh Mewar from the royal family of Mewar, a descendent of Maharana Pratap. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, state party President Govind Dotasara, and Sachin Pilot have also been named. In the second list, no major change is visible. Almost all the sitting legislatures have been fielded again, including top ministers.

The Congress party is also witnessing a new change in state politics and the unprecedented rise in the stature of the incumbent Chief Minister, who is known as “Jadugar” (the Magician) who has shown some ticks to the party observers in the past. The incumbent President of Congress Mallikarjun Kharge, then an observer, reached Jaipur to meet the Congress MLAs and came back without a meeting, which was scheduled to discuss the change of leadership. Congress high command didn’t take Gehlot’s move in good spirits but the “Jadugar” tactically managed the situation and settled all the issues between him and the High Command. So this time, the Congress is not about Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, or Sachin Pilot, but is seen synonyms with Gehlot. The way on 20 October, Gehlot in the public meeting of Priyanka Gandhi in Dausa announced the candidatures of five members and appealed to voters for them, exhibited the growing strength of Gehlot. He not only defied the high command by refusing to contest for the party president’s post, but also foiled the plans of BJP to topple his government in 2020. It appears that Sachin Pilot’s loyalists may be able to secure their names in the list, but the real test for Gehlot is to convince the High command to re-field three of his loyalists and cabinet colleagues- Shanti Dhariwal, Dharmender Rathod and Mahesh Joshi. Congress is expected to release the third list soon.

Two lists released by both the arch-rivals established the superiority of Gehlot and Vasundhra. In a unique stance, both the leaders have proved their mettle and forced the central leadership of their respective parties to accept their significance, making the state Assembly election again a bipolar contest between Ashok Gehlot and Vasundhara Raje.

Although the state has changed the government every five years since the last 30 years, this time riding on the hope of its welfare schemes the Congress is optimistic of breaking the tradition. All the 200 seats of the state are going for polls in a single phase on November 25.

By Ravindra Singh Sheoran

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed above are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of India.com. Any content provided by bloggers or authors are of their opinion and are not intended to malign any religion, ethnic group, club, organization, company, individual or anyone or anything.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Rajasthan News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES