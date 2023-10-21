Home

Rajasthan Assembly Election: Congress Releases 1st List Of 33 Candidates; CM Gehlot To Contest From Sardarpura, Pilot From Tonk

The Congress is yet to declare candidates on a majority seats for the Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 as its Central Election Committee will meet on Sunday to finalise names for more seats.

New Delhi: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will contest from Sardarpura while his former deputy Sachin Pilot has been fielded from Tonk, the first list of 33 candidates for the Rajasthan assembly elections released by Congress on Saturday has revealed.

As per the Congress list, the party’s state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra has been fielded from Lachhmangarh while Speaker C P Joshi will contest from his Nathdwara assembly seat.

Minister Harish Chaudhary will contest from Baytoo and Mamata Bhupesh from the Sikrai-SC seat, the list said.

The Congress is yet to declare candidates on a majority seats as its Central Election Committee will meet on Sunday to finalise names for more seats.

BJP releases second list of 83 candidates

Meanwhile, the BJP released its second list of candidates for the Rajasthan polls, featuring 83 names, including that of ex-CM Vasundhara Raje, who will contest from her traditional Jhalrapatan seat.

The party also decided to field Narpat Singh Rajvi from Chittorgarh after its earlier decision to deny the five-term MLA, who is the son-in-law of its stalwart leader Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, renomination from his Vidhyadhar Nagar seat. This triggered a backlash from a section of party workers.

The BJP leadership’s about-turn on his candidature is being seen as a damage-control exercise after Rajvi reacted angrily and cited his family legacy to hit out at the party.

The names also include Vishwaraj Singh Mewar, a descendent of Maharana Pratap Singh, who joined the party recently. He has been fielded from Nathdwara, which was won by veteran Congress leader C P Joshi in 2018.

Former state BJP president Satish Poonia has been fielded from Amber, the seat he currently represents in the Rajasthan assembly.

The name of its leader in the assembly Rajendra Rathore also figured in the list.

With the second list, the BJP has so far named 124 candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly polls.

The polls to the 200-member Rajasthan assembly will be held on November 25 .

(With PTI inputs)

