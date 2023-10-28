Home

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Election Commission Fixes 11-Hour Slot for Voting in State

This will be the first time that such a long time has been given for voting for the election to be held on November 25.

Jaipur: The Election Commission has fixed 11 hours for voting from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Rajasthan. This will be the first time that such a long time has been given for voting for the election to be held on November 25.

The Central Election Commission issued the order on Friday, which states that polling time in Rajasthan has been fixed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Earlier, for the elections held in 2018 and 2013, the voting time was from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This decision of the Election Commission may also increase the voting percentage.

A total of 51, 756 polling booths have been made for elections on 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan. There is a maximum of 1,450 voters at each booth. Considering the time taken for voting, the Election Commission increased the voting time in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh this time.

Seizures worth over Rs 300 cr made since imposition of MCC

Since the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Rajasthan on October 9, the enforcement agencies in the state have set a new record by seizing illicit liquor, cash and other materials worth over Rs 300 crore.

This is 433 per cent more than the seizures made during the entire MCC period in the 2018 Assembly elections which stood at Rs 70 crore in 65 days.

According to Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta, the information has been sourced from various reports issued by different agencies in the state.

As per the information, Jaipur is at the forefront in the state with a seizure of Rs 54.81 crore followed by Udaipur with Rs 17.86 crore.

Third in the list is Alwar with Rs 15.86 crore worth seizure, Bhilwara — Rs 14.43 crore, Banswara — Rs 14.36 crore, Jodhpur — Rs 13.53 crore, Chittorgarh — Rs 11.66 crore, Barmer — Rs 11.44 crore, and Sri Ganganagar — Rs 9.64 crore.

Hanumangarh features tenth tenth with 9.44 crore. Of these, Udaipur, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Jodhpur, Sirohi, Nagaur and Jalore have seized more than Rs 1 crore in the last 24 hours. Alwar ranks first in the state in the case of illegal liquor seizure with Rs 4.97 crore.

Bhilwara figures first with seizure of drugs worth Rs 10 .94 crore. Jaipur ranks first in the case of seizure of illegal cash with Rs 9.36 crore.

While Banswara is at the first place in the seizure of precious metals like gold and silver worth Rs 11.65 crore, Sawai Madhopur is ahead seizing freebies worth Rs 27.54 lakh.

