Rajasthan

Rajasthan Elections: Poll Panel Notices To Congress Over ‘Missed Call’ Campaign, Ads ‘Camouflaged’ As News

Rajasthan Elections: Poll Panel Notices To Congress Over 'Missed Call' Campaign, Ads 'Camouflaged' As News

The poll panel issued a notice to the Rajasthan Congress chief over the party's campaign, urging people to give missed calls on a mobile number to get benefits of its "guarantees".

File Photo (PTI)

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Days ahead of the November 25 polls, the Rajasthan Congress Wednesday was served two show-cause notices by the Election Commission (EC) for the party’s ‘missed call’ campaign and for allegedly “camouflaging” political advertisements in newspapers as “news items”.

The poll panel issued a notice to Congress’ Rajasthan unit chief over the party’s campaign, urging people to give missed calls on a mobile number to get benefits of its “guarantees” if it retains power in the state.

Earlier in the day, the EC had issued another notice to the Rajasthan Congress for allegedly camouflaging political advertisements in newspapers as “news items”.

In the second notice, the commission said an advertisement in newspapers and on social media was examined in the light of the provisions of the model code and “has been found to be prima facie violative of…provisions of the Model Code of Conduct.”

“…in the interim, refrain from utilising this format, content, language and placement of advertisement, which as per your own party’s complaint in March, violates the spirit of the Representation of the People Act and the model code of conduct…,” the notice read while referring to a similar complaint lodged by the Congress against the BJP during the Assam assembly polls.

The BJP had moved the EC against the Congress advertisements ahead of the November 25 assembly polls in Rajasthan.

The notice said it appears that the advertisement has been “designed to look like a news item with the view to disorient the electors”.

“It is not only misleading but also seems aimed at causing a confusion in the minds of the voters regarding the outcome of the election, thereby attempting to disturb the level playing field,” the poll panel observed.

The EC said the advertisements referred in the complaint “fails to adhere to the standards expected from a national party”.

Congress state chief Govind Singh Dotasra has been asked to respond to the first notice by 3 pm on Thursday and to the second one by 7 pm on Friday.

In connection with the Congress’ ‘missed call’ campaign, the BJP had accused the party of resorting to “corrupt” practices by inducing voters.

“A registered number was generated for the caller, creating an impression that only the caller would benefit by voting for a particular candidate or party, specifically the Congress party,” the opposition party had alleged in its complaint to the EC.

The Congress inserted this advertisement in newspapers and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also posted on X about it, the BJP complaint said.

(With inputs from agencies)

