Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 Full Schedule: Voting On Nov 23, Counting of Votes On Dec 3

Rajasthan Poll Schedule: According to the poll schedule, the date for filing of nominations is October 30 and the last date for filing nominations is November 6.

Rajasthan Poll Schedule: The date for scrutiny of nominations is November 7 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 9.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 Full Schedule: The Election Commission on Monday announced the schedule for assembly polls in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana. As per the announcement from the EC, Rajasthan will go to polls on November 23 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

According to the Election Commission, there are 16.14 crore voters in these five states. Mizoram has 8.52 lakh, Chhattisgarh 2.03 crore, Madhya Pradesh 5.6 crore, Rajasthan 16.14 crores, Telangana 3.17 crores. The Election Commission informed that there are 8.2 crore male voters while 7.8 crore voters are females.

“Out of the 8.52 lakh voters in Mizoram, 4.13 lakh voters are male and 4.39 lakh are female. In Chattisgarh, there are 1.01 crore male voters while 1.02 crore are female. Madhya Pradesh has 2.88 crore male voters and 2.72 crore female voters. For Rajasthan, there are 2.73 crore male voters and 2.52 crore female voters. In Telangana, there are 1.58 crore male voters and 1.58 crore female voters,” according to the data released by EC.

Of the 60.2 lakh first-time voters in five states, 50,611 are first-time voters in Mizoram with 7.23 lakh in Chattisgarh, 22.36 lakh in Madhya Pradesh, 22.04 lakh in Rajasthan 8.11 lakh in Telangana.

There are 17.34 lakh Persons with a disability (PWD) voters in 5 states. EC informed that 100 per cent enrollment has been achieved in Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups in four states of Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh Rajasthan and Telangana

EC also said that there is an improved Electoral Roll Gender Ratio in all five states in comparison to the previous assembly elections in 2018.

According to the polling body, a total of 1.77 lakh polling stations will be set up out of which 1.01 lakhs will have the webcasting facility. “Also 17,734 model polling stations will be set up,” the release said.

EC further mentioned that a polling station has been set up at the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border which will save 8 Km of travel for villagers. Similarly a polling booth has been set up in Mamjohli, Barmer specifically for 49 voters in the area.

On the occasion, the C Vigil app was also launched. “It will allow anyone in the election-bound state to report violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) that comes into effect from today. Citizens can immediately report incidents of misconduct within minutes of having witnessed them,” EC said.

“Single App for recording, reporting, and resolving violations. GIS location is captured with response in the 100-minute timeline. If the citizen wants, need not give his name and remain anonymous,” EC said.

EC also informed an Integrated Election Expenditure Monitoring System portal will help political parties to submit online their Contribution Report, Annual Audited Accounts, and Election Expenditure Statements, Some Parties have already started submitting.

Election Seizure Management System is a tech platform for real-time updates on seizures from the field by multifarious states and central enforcement agencies. It will facilitate qualitative analysis and planning of the seizures. Ensures seamless coordination and intelligence sharing amongst enforcement agencies and will be used for the first time in these five state assembly elections.

For inducement-free elections there will be Joint Operations by central and state enforcement agencies, Intelligence sharing amongst different agencies, there will be a strict vigil on Inter-State Borders.

Madhya Pradesh assembly has 230 seats. In the 2018 elections, Congress won 114 seats with a vote share of 41.5 per cent while BJP got 109 seats with a vote share of 41.6 per cent. Congress government lost the majority in 2020 following the resignations of some MLAs considered loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia, who later joined the BJP. The BJP came to power in the state with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the Chief Minister.

Rajasthan has 200 seats with Congress almost winning a majority in the state in 2018 by wresting 99 seats, it came to power with the help of BSP and independent MLAs. The party had a vote share of 39.8 per cent and has ruled the state for the past five years with Ashok Gehlot as Chief Minister. BJP won 73 seats with a vote share of 39.3 per cent in the 2018 polls.

