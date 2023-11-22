Home

Rajasthan

Kanhaiya Lal’s Killers ‘Linked’ To BJP, NIA Probe Delayed At Their Behest: CM Gehlot Ahead Of Rajasthan Polls

Kanhaiya Lal’s Killers ‘Linked’ To BJP, NIA Probe Delayed At Their Behest: CM Gehlot Ahead Of Rajasthan Polls

Ashok Gehlot slammed the BJP for attempting to make the killing of Kanhaiya Lal a poll issue and claimed that the accused had links with the saffron party.

ajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaks at the release of the Congress's 'Jan Ghoshna Patra' for the upcoming State Assembly elections, in Jaipur on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Wednesday levelled explosive charges against the BJP, claiming that the accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case in Udaipur are “linked” to the opposition party and should have been “hanged by now” but the investigation by the NIA was “slow” and not progressing as it should.

Trending Now

Gehlot slammed the BJP for attempting to make the killing of Kanhaiya Lal a poll issue and claimed that the accused had links with the saffron party. The chief minister also claimed that the investigation being conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), was delayed by the agency at the BJP behest in view of polls.

You may like to read

‘NIA probe delayed at BJP’s behest’

“I think (investigation) was delayed because elections were coming, and they (BJP) will keep talking about it. That is why NIA is not progressing the way it should have, this is my doubt,” said the incumbent Chief Minister.

“The accused should have been hanged by now,” he said.

Gehlot said the accused were held by police in a different case earlier but alleged that the BJP got them released. He also said that the accused were arrested by the Rajasthan Police in two hours but the NIA took over the case.

After the incident, Gehlot said he had expected that BJP and Congress leaders will work together so that communal riots don’t take place. Gehlot said while he cancelled all his programmes and focused on the case, BJP leaders chose to attend their convention in Hyderabad.

He said the incident took place in the assembly constituency of Gulab Chand Kataria, who is now Assam governor, but the BJP leaders went to Hyderabad instead of cancelling the programme.

“Now the family of Kanhaiya Lal is saying that the NIA is not telling them what action is being taken,” he claimed.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was murdered in his shop in Udaipur last year by cleaver wielding men for supporting a controversial social media post of BJP leader Nupur Sharma. The post was seen as an insult to Islam.

BJP will be ‘choo mantar’

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeatedly attacking him in his election rallies and calling him a “magician”, Gehlot said, “The magic will work. He says (Congress) will be ‘choo mantar’ (disappear) but (we) will tell who will be ‘choo mantar’.”

Gehlot used to accompany his magician father to magic shows in his childhood.

The chief minister wondered why the BJP was contesting polls on Modi’s face, noting it was an assembly poll and not Lok Sabha elections.

“This election is not being held for Parliament, it is being held for assembly. Why did they suffer such a fate that they had to contest the elections on the PM’s face. Why did this situation arise? Why is the BJP facing the urge to fight on Modi’s face? he asked.

PM ‘misleading’ people of Rajasthan

The chief minister also lashed out at the prime minister for holding Rajasthan responsible for inflation and high fuel prices.

Accusing the prime minister of misleading people, Gehlot said he should compare the fuel prices in Rajasthan with that of BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh instead of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana because Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have similar conditions and approach.

Gehlot said the Centre reduced basic excise duty which is shared with the state and imposed additional excise duty, special excise duty and cess which has no provision of state share and, therefore, the revenue is going to the Centre.

The Congress, he noted, has promised seven guarantees while Modi is luring people on his guarantee.

Gehot said Modi’s guarantee is that “no work” will be done here.

“He is in Rajasthan till November 23 only. He will not come for five years. The work has to be done by us, the leaders of Rajasthan. So what guarantee is he giving?” he said.

“The guarantee is ours, debate on it. They should debate whether our scheme is effective on the ground or not. Tell us what is missing in the laws that have been passed. Public wants a debate on it in Rajasthan,” he said.

Polling in 199 out of 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan will be held on November 25 and results will be declared on December 3.

Polling in Sriganganagar’s Karanpur seat has been adjourned due to the demise of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.