Rajasthan Assembly Election Live Updates 2023: Exit Poll Shows BJP Set To Return To Power, Congress Close

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: According to the Exit Poll conducted by various news portal, the Congress is projected to get 41.1 per cent votes, up from 39.3 per cent in 2018.

Ajmer: A polling official applies ink on a voter's finger during voting for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, in Ajmer, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Rajasthan Assembly Election LIVE Updates: The counting for the Rajasthan Assembly election will take place on December 3, Sunday the voting for which took place on November 25. Along with Rajasthan, results for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Telangana will also be announced on Sunday. According to the Exit Poll conducted by various news portal, the Congress is projected to get 41.1 per cent votes, up from 39.3 per cent in 2018. However, the BJP’s vote share is projected to go up even more, to 44.7 per cent from the 38.8 per cent it managed in 2018. This gap in vote share seems enough to push the BJP towards the majority mark of 101 in the 199-member state Assembly. As per the Exit Poll, the BJP is projected to win between 94 and 104 seats, while the Congress is projected to win between 71 and 91 seats.

