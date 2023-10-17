Home

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Maharana Pratap’s Descendant, Son Of Karni Sena Founder Join BJP Ahead Of State Polls

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: The son of Karni Sena Founder, Lokendra Singh Kalvi and a descendant of Maharana Pratap, Vishvaraj Singh Mewar have joined BJP ahead of the State Polls. Know more about it..

New Delhi: Political parties are gearing up for the State Assembly Elections 2023 which are scheduled to take place in five states, namely, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Chhattisgarh. While Congress has released its Election Manifesto for the Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023, there is update with respect to the Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023. Vishvaraj Singh Mewar, a descendant of celebrated Mewar king Maharana Pratap and Bhawani Singh Kalvi, son of Karni Sena founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi, joined the BJP on Tuesday, as the party gears up for the Rajasthan assembly polls scheduled for November 25.

Maharana Pratap Descendant, Son Of Karni Sena Founder Join BJP

They joined the party in the presence of Rajasthan BJP president C P Joshi, Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, its national general secretary Arun Singh and BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni.

Both leaders after joining the BJP praised the party, with Mewar asserting that people should support the capable and foresighted leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meghwal expressed confidence that people of Rajasthan will elect the BJP to power, voting out the Congress.

Kalvi has also been a well known polo player, while Mewar’s father Mahendra Singh Mewar was elected to Lok Sabha on a BJP ticket from Chittorgarh in 1989. Both are from the Rajput community, which is an important voting segment in Rajasthan. The BJP has sought to reassure Rajputs after Narpat Singh Rajvi, a five-time MLA and son-in-law of party stalwart Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, hit out at the party leadership after he was denied a ticket this time.

Rajasthan Elections 2023: Date Change

The Election Commission of India changed the poll dates of Rajasthan assembly elections from November 23 to November 25. According to the poll panel, the change in the date of the poll was made following representations from various political parties, and social organisations and also issues raised in various media platforms considering large-scale wedding/social engagement on that day which may cause inconvenience to a large number of people, various logistic issues and may lead to reduced voters participation during poll.

(Inputs from ANI)

