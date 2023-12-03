Rajasthan Assembly Election Results Live Updates: Counting of Votes For Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Anta, Dudu to Begin at 8 AM

Home

Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023: Tight security arrangements have been put in place as the counting of votes for the Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 will begin today at 8 AM. Stay Tuned With India.com For all the Latest Updates on Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Anta, Dudu Counting Updates.

Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates For Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Anta, Dudu Seat: Tight security arrangements have been put in place as the counting of votes for the Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 will begin today at 8 AM. As per the Election Commission’s (EC) schedule of events, voting in the state was held on November 25, 2023, with over 74 per cent voters exercising their franchise. The polling was held in 199 of 200 seats in the state as the election on one seat had been deferred due to the death of a candidate.

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 30th October 2023 (Monday)

Last Date of Nominations:6th November 2023 (Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 7th November, 2023 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 9th November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Poll: 25th November, 2023 (Saturday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December 2023 (Tuesday)

