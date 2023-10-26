Home

Rajasthan

Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Congress Announces 3rd List Of 19 Candidates

Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Congress Announces 3rd List Of 19 Candidates

On Sunday, the Congress had released its second list of 43 candidates for the November 25 Rajasthan assembly elections which included the names of 35 sitting MLAs.

File Photo (PTI)

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: The Congress on Thursday released its third list of 19 candidates for the Rajasthan polls, taking the total number of candidates announced by the ruling party to 95 for the November 25 elections.

Trending Now

According to the list, the Congress has fielded Shoba Rani Kushwah from Dholpur, Rajendra Prateek from Sikar, Wajib Ali from Nagar, Harish Chandra Meena from Deoli-Uniara, Heera lal Darangi from Jhalod (ST) and Lakhan Singh Meena from Karauli, among others.

You may like to read

On Sunday, the Congress had released its second list of 43 candidates for the November 25 Rajasthan assembly elections which included the names of 35 sitting MLAs, including 15 state ministers, and former chief secretary Niranjan Arya.

The Congress’ second list also included names of five MLAs who won in the 2018 assembly elections as independents and supported the Congress government during the political crisis in 2020. Three women ministers — Shakuntala Rawat, Naseem Akhtar Insaf and Sushila Dudi — were also named in the list.

The party has also fielded former chief secretary Niranjan Arya from the Sojat (SC) seat.

Two ministers who raised the banner of revolt with former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot during the political crisis also found their names in the Congress’ second list.

From the Nokha seat, the party has given the ticket to Sushila Dudi, the wife of former leader of opposition Rameshwar Dudi who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Gurugram.

In a post on X in Hindi, Chief Minister Gehlot had congratulated all the candidates nominated by the Central Election Committee of Congress. He said it is necessary to work tirelessly and get the blessings of the people to speed up the progress achieved during this government.

He urged all Congress members to ensure the victory of the party in their respective areas to give a “concrete shape to the concept of No 1 Rajasthan.”

The first list of 33 candidates was released on Saturday.

Rajasthan goes to polls in a single phase on November 25. Results will be declared on December 3.

The Congress is seeking to retain power on the strength of its work over the past five years and the welfare schemes announced by the Ashok Gehlot government in the state.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.