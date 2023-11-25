Rajasthan Assembly Elections Live Updates: State All Set For Assembly Polls, Polling Begins At 7 Am

Home

Rajasthan Assembly Election Live: All preparations have been completed, and 51,890 polling parties have reached their destinations. Polling will be held in 199 out of 200 constituencies from 7 am to 6 pm today, while the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Over 5.26 crore voters will cast their votes for the Assembly seats, deciding the fate of 1,875 candidates today. The current Congress government seeks a consecutive term in power, while the BJP is trying to oust the Ashok Gehlot-led government, emphasising collective leadership and relying on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Check all the LIVE updates on Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 here.

