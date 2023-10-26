Home

Rajasthan

Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Priyanka Gandhi Served EC Notice Over ‘Envelop’ Jibe Against PM Modi

Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Priyanka Gandhi Served EC Notice Over ‘Envelop’ Jibe Against PM Modi

Priyanka Gandhi then went on to launch a political attack on the BJP saying that "envelops" are shown to public by the party but nothing is found in them after the elections.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a public meeting, in Jhunjhunu on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was Thursday served a show-cause by the Election Commission for her “envelop” remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to a temple. The Congress General Secretary has been asked to respond to the notice by October 30 evening.

Trending Now

The poll panel’s action came a day after the BJP filed a complaint against Priyanka Gandhi, accusing the Congress leader of “invoking the personal religious devotion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi” to make false claims during her poll campaign in Rajasthan and urged the Election Commission to take action against her.

You may like to read

Priyanka Gandhi, the BJP noted in its submission, told a public meeting in Dausa on October 20 that she saw it on TV that when an envelop of donation made by PM Modi at a temple was opened, it carried only Rs 21. She adds that she saw the news and is not aware if the claim is true or not, the BJP’s complaint read.

Priyanka then went on to launch a political attack on the BJP saying that “envelops” are shown to public by the party but nothing is found in them after the elections. The BJP included a video of her remarks in its complaint.

The complaint against Gandhi was submitted to the EC by a BJP delegation which included Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Arjun Ram Meghwal and party leaders Anil Baluni and Om Pathak.

Centre ‘promoting only two businessmen’

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi, who has been at the forefront of the Congress’ campaign in poll-bound states, on Wednesday, accused the BJP-led Centre of bringing crony capitalism and promoting “only two businessmen.”

In a scathing attack against the ruling party, Gandhi claimed that BJP’s policies have proven ineffective in creating job opportunities.

“Today’s government central government) is promoting only two businessmen. Airports, ports, and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) are being handed over to them,” Priyanka Gandhi said while addressing a public rally in Jhunjhunu in election-bound Rajasthan.

BJP lacks vision for youth

She alleged that the Central government does not have a vision for generating enough employment opportunities for the youth.

The policies of this government (Central govt) do not result in generating enough jobs in the country. It does not have either a vision or a road map for addressing the unemployment problem. If you have a government like this then what impact it will have on your future,” she said.

Priyanka also alleged that the Modi government has sold out big Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) that used to be one of the biggest sources of employment generation.

“Central government has handed over big PSUs that generated a lot of job opportunities to their industrial friends. Once these PSUs are privatised, there will be no reservation in employment for the backward sections, and they will also cease to generate jobs as they used to do,” she added.

“Employment opportunities come from big PSUs. Once the PSUS are privatised there will be no reservation, and then these companies cease to generate jobs in a noticeable way,” she said.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.