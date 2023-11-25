Home

Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Scuffle Breaks Out At Polling Booth In Churu

Churu: A scuffle broke out at a polling booth in Churu earlier today after voting began. A polling agent alleged that he was attacked by 4-5 people and suffered minor injuries.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Scuffle Breaks Out At Polling Booth In Churu

#WATCH | Rajasthan Elections | A scuffle broke out at a polling booth in Churu earlier today after voting began. A polling agent alleges that he was attacked by 4-5 people there and that he suffered minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/9FKeYO81SS — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023

