Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Scuffle Breaks Out At Polling Booth In Churu
Churu: A scuffle broke out at a polling booth in Churu earlier today after voting began. A polling agent alleged that he was attacked by 4-5 people and suffered minor injuries.
#WATCH | Rajasthan Elections | A scuffle broke out at a polling booth in Churu earlier today after voting began. A polling agent alleges that he was attacked by 4-5 people there and that he suffered minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/9FKeYO81SS
— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023
