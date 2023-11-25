Home

Rajasthan

Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Scuffle Breaks Out At Polling Booth In Churu

Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Scuffle Breaks Out At Polling Booth In Churu

Churu: A scuffle broke out at a polling booth in Churu earlier today after voting began. A polling agent alleged that he was attacked by 4-5 people and suffered minor injuries.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Scuffle Breaks Out At Polling Booth In Churu

Churu: Amid the ongoing assembly elections for 199 constituencies out of 200 seats, an incident of scuffle with a polling agent was reported at a polling booth in Churu on Saturday. The agent alleged that he was attacked by four to five unknown persons at the polling booth, during which he sustained minor injuries. The voting is underway in the desert state and 9.77 percent voter turnout has been recorded till 9 am, as per the Election Commission Of India. Voting began at 7 am on Saturday after days of hectic campaigning by major political parties, including the ruling Congress and BJP.

Trending Now

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

You may like to read

#WATCH | Rajasthan Elections | A scuffle broke out at a polling booth in Churu earlier today after voting began. A polling agent alleges that he was attacked by 4-5 people there and that he suffered minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/9FKeYO81SS — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023

Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Polling For Karanpur Seat Adjourned

The voting for the Karanpur assembly constituency was adjourned after the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar. Hence, polling is underway for 199 out of 200 assembly seats.

Voters, who lined up outside the polling booths can cast their votes until 6 pm.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Heavy Security Arrangements

Adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful and fair elections, the polling officials informed earlier. A total of 1,02,290 security personnel have been deployed to ensure peaceful voting, an official said.

A total of 69,114 police personnel, along with 32,876 Rajasthan Home Guard, Forest Guard, and RAC personnel, as well as 700 companies of CAPF, have been deployed to ensure a smooth and impartial polling process, he further stated. The incumbent Congress is aiming for another term, while the BJP is endeavoring to unseat the Ashok Gehlot government, relying on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Prominent Candidates

Prominent candidates in the fray include Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former CM Vasundhara Raje, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, Congress national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh, Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, Vishwaraj Singh Mewar, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, and Rajasthan LoP Rajendra Rathore.

Many rebel candidates of the BJP and Congress withdrew their names after being persuaded to do so. But still, about 45 rebel candidates from both parties are in the fray. These also include MLAs, former MLAs and party officials.

The counting of votes has been scheduled for December 3.

In 2018, the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP finished a close second at 73.

Gehlot took oath as CM with the support of BSP MLAs and Independents.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.