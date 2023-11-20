Home

Rajasthan

Rajasthan Polls: PM Modi Slams CM Gehlot Over ‘Fake’ Crime Cases Against Women Remarks

Rajasthan Polls: PM Modi Slams CM Gehlot Over ‘Fake’ Crime Cases Against Women Remarks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a public rally in Rajasthan’s Pali ahead of the Assembly election and slammed the ruling Congress government.

PM Modi Slams CM Gehlot Over Fake Crime Cases Remarks

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over his remarks related to crime against women in the state. He took a pot shot at CM Gehlot, stating that he has made the state number one in crimes against women. “Congress has made Rajasthan number one in crimes against women. The CM says that the complaints filed by the women are fake. Can it ever happen that a woman in our country files a fake case? The CM should say that a probe is underway and not that the cases filed are fake. Isn’t this an insult to women?” he said.

Trending Now

What Does CM Gehlot Said?

You may like to read

The Rajasthan Chief Minister stated that more than 56 percent of criminal cases against women in Rajasthan were concluded as false.

#WATCH | In Pali, PM Modi says, “Congress has made Rajasthan number one in crimes against women. The CM says that the complaints filed by the women are fake. Can it ever happen that a woman in our country files a fake case? The CM should say that a probe is underway, and not that… pic.twitter.com/ni3VZLsANM — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.