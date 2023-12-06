Home

Rajasthan Bandh LIVE Updates: Karni Sena Members Torch Tyres After Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi’s Assassination

The assassination of Rajput Karni Sena Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Jaipur on Dec 5 has triggered a state-wide protest and the members have now called for 'Rajasthan Bandh' today. Know all about it..

Rajput Karni Sena Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Shot Dead

New Delhi: Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was assassinated on December 5, 2023 triggering multiple protests by the members of the Karni Sena. The Karni Sena President was shot dead in the living room of his house in Jaipur on Tuesday by three armed men. One of Gogamedi’s security guards sustained bullet injuries in the exchange of fire with the assailants, who had gone to his house in the Shyam Nagar area on the pretext of meeting him, they said. The Karni Sena has now called for a state-wise Bandh due to the assassination. Know all about the call for Rajasthan Bandh..

Karni Sena Calls For Rajasthan Bandh Today

As mentioned earlier, call for a state-wide protest, Rajasthan Bandh has been made by the members of the Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena after the assassination of their chief, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi. The cause of bandh is to seek judicial probe in the killing of the Karni Sena President. The assassination has sparked protests across the state including Jaipur, Churu, Udaipur, Alwar and Jodhpur. Supporters also blocked the Shipra Road outside the hospital and have also demanded the arrest of the accused in the case, immediately.

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Takes Responsibility Of Murder

The Karni Sena Chief was shot dead by three men inside his house in Jaipur on Tuesday. Even before the police and investigating agencies could arrive at a substantial conclusion, notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang member Rohit Godara claimed responsibility for the murder of Sukhdev Singh. Rohit Godara, is reported to be a notorious criminal hailing from Bikaner, Rajasthan and is said to be on the run and has evaded authorities in India. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has initiated measures to apprehend him and lodged criminal charges against him.

Who is Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi?

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was the president of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena. Gogamedi formed Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena after he was expelled from Sri Rajput Karni Sena in 2015 over differences with its founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi. Both these outfits had protested against Deepika Padukone starrer “Padmaavat” in 2018 over alleged distortion of historical facts about the Rajput community.

