Bharatpur: In yet another gruesome crime against women, a man in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur allegedly made his relatives gang-rape his wife after her family failed to pay him a dowry of Rs 1.5 lakh. The accused allegedly also filmed the video of the heinous act and uploaded it on a social media platform. The incident came to light after the victim registered a complaint against her husband and two of his relatives.Also Read - Rajasthan: After Probe, Dholpur SP Says No Case Of Gang-Rape But Assault

“A woman has filed a case of rape in which her husband and two relatives are involved. There is talk that a pornographic video was uploaded to YouTube. At the moment, it is yet to be confirmed,” India Today reported quoting Daulat Sahu, Station House Officer, Kaman Police Station, in Bharatpur, where the victim lodged her complaint. Also Read - Instead of Crocodile Tears, Withdraw Support to Congress Government in Rajasthan: Modi to Mayawati

As per the victim’s complaint, her in-laws had been harassing her over the issue of dowry since her marriage in 2019. When she grew tired of the harassment, she returned to her parents’ house. However, her husband convinced her to move back with him. Recently, her husband invited two of his relatives to their home and asked them to gang-rape her. According to the victim’s complaint, said her husband said that he would get the dowry money by uploading her video on Youtube.

As per the India Today report, Police have registered a case against the accused and allegations that the incident’s video was uploaded on Youtube are yet to be ascertained. Further investigation into the matter is underway.