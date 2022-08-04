Bharatpur: A father of a Muslim woman, who married a Hindu man, tried to kill his own daughter by crushing her with his auto rickshaw in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur. As the crowd gathered, the accused father fled from the spot in his auto. The pregnant daughter somehow managed to save her life. The woman, Nagma fell in love with Narendra Saini in a locality of Bharatpur. Their relationship was not accepted by the girl’s family as they both belonged to different religion following which Nagma ran away from home with Narendra. On 22 February, the couple got married in Arya Samaj Mandir and after marriage, both returned to Bharatpur.Also Read - Jodhpur Declares Holiday In All Schools, Colleges Amid Heavy Rainfall, Severe Waterlogging

Later, Nagma’s father Islam Khan filed a case against the boy for kidnapping and luring the girl and forcibly marrying her. Fearing a police case and family members, the boy took Nagma to Katni in Madhya Pradesh. After that, they started living in Mathura for two months, during which Nagma got pregnant. Also Read - Heavy Rain To Lash Parts Of Rajasthan Today; Alwar, Bikaner, Dholpur, Hanumangarh On High Alert

The couple later returned to Bharatpur, both started living in a rented house in Ranjit Nagar of the city. On Thursday afternoon, when Narendra took his wife Nagma to Janana Hospital for a routine checkup, Nagma’s father Islam tried to crush his daughter to death with his auto. Also Read - In Just 30 Minutes: 6 Men Flee With Cash, Gold Worth Over Rs 1 Crore From Axis Bank in Alwar

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Father of a Muslim woman who married a Hindu man in Bharatpur,attempted to harm the couple with his autorickshaw The Hindu man says, “He attempted to kill us with his auto.He was locked up but continued threatening us. We’re seeking protection” (Source:CCTV) pic.twitter.com/xN67uCKpfo — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 4, 2022

On getting the information, police reached the spot and inquired about the incident and took both the victims to the police station.

“Both sides have already been spoken to. Action under Sec 122 CrPC already underway at the Court. SHO has also been written to for their safety. But, as they have come once again, SP and concerned SHO have been written to, for necessary action,” Beena Mahawar (ADM Admn) Bharatpur said.