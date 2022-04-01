Jaipur: Bhawani Singh Rajawat, a two-time MLA and BJP leader was jailed on Friday for allegedly manhandling an official of the Rajasthan forest department. The action was taken after a video of the incident went viral, in which Rajawat could be seen assaulting IFS officer Ravi Meena, who is also the District Forest Officer, in his office. Following this, police booked the BJP leader under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, before he was sent to jail on Friday.Also Read - SSC CGL Admit Card 2021 Released: Here’s How to Download Hall Ticket on ssc.nic.in

The incident happened on Thursday when Rajawat and a former parliamentary secretary staged a protest against construction work stopping on a road near a temple in the state’s Kota district. After protesting on the road, the BJP leader went to the forest department’s office and slapped the officer in his office. Also Read - Here's How Homebuyers of Bankrupt Supertech Can Now Submit Claims Online

Following his arrest, Rajawat tweeted, “Arrested but at peace. Today, I am in custody but there is a relief that the road which has been synonymous with accidents will now become better. Thousands of devotees will be able to bow their heads at the temple. This chapter of struggle is dedicated to the feet of Mata Rani.” Also Read - Will Charak Shapath Replace Hippocratic Oath For Medical Students? National Medical Commission Issues Clarification

"गिरफ्तार हूँ, लेकिन सुकून है’’ आज मैं हिरासत में हूँ लेकिन इस बात की तसल्ली है कि दुर्घटनाओं का पर्याय बनी हुई सड़क अब सुगम हो जायेगी। हज़ारो भक्तगण आसानी से मां डाढ़ देवी के दरबार में माथा टेक सकेंगे। संघर्ष का यह अध्याय माता रानी के चरणों में समर्पित – जय माताजी की pic.twitter.com/m1k6L4gCXe — Bhawani Singh Rajawat (@BHAWANISRAJAWAT) April 1, 2022

He attached a video of road repair work under progress, along with his tweet.