Jaipur: Corpses of two pregnant women, their sister and her two children were found in a well in Jaipur district’s Dudu town on Saturday. The siblings, identified as Kalu Meena, 25, Mamta Meena, 23, and Kamlesh Meena, 20, had gone missing on Wednesday along with Kalu Devi’s two kids — one aged four and the other just 27 days. Moreover, both Mamta Devi and Kamlesh were also full-term pregnant. As per reports, women, who were married to three brothers from one family, were allegedly killed by their in-laws over dowry demands.Also Read - 12-Year-Old Boy Rescued From Borewell In Rajasthan's Jalore After Hours of Rescue Operation

The five bodies were recovered from a well around 2 km from their in-laws’ house. According to police, a case has been registered against the husbands and in-laws of the women. Also Read - IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri, Graeme Smith Share Their Thoughts On RCB Vs RR

Rajasthan | Bodies of 3 women of the same family were found in a well in Jaipur district's Dudu town. Three sisters ran away from their in-law's house after an argument broke out b/w the family. They were reported missing for 3 days, investigation underway:ASP Dinesh Kumar Sharma pic.twitter.com/tcRYj3JIUX — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 28, 2022

Also Read - Woman Beats Up Husband With Cricket Bat In Front of Son, Man Moves Court Seeking Protection | CCTV Video

Initially, after the women and children went missing on Wednesday, a missing-persons report was lodged at the Dudu police station, and the FIR was lodged on Thursday under Sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the FIR filed by the father of the women, they were harassed by her in-laws over dowry. The FIR states that on the morning of May 25, Kamlesh had called their father and told him that their in-laws and husbands were beating them and they feared for their lives.

The complaint by the father read, “When I reached Dudu and asked the in-laws, five-seven people and the in-laws started abusing me and told me that ‘they have died, we don’t know anything, go away or you will also die’… Elder daughter Kalu has two sons, one is four while the other is 22 days old, Mamta and Kamlesh are 8-9 months pregnant. I fear that they killed my three daughters and two grandchildren in a pre-planned way and made them disappear.”

Police have detained some family members of the women’s in-laws, and their bodies have been sent for postmortem.