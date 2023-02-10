Top Recommended Stories

  Rajasthan Budget 2023-24 Highlights: Free Electricity Up To 200 Units, Says CM Ashok Gehlot
live

Rajasthan Budget 2023-24 Highlights: Free Electricity Up To 200 Units, Says CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Budget 2023-24 Updates: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who also holds the finance portfoloio, presented the last Budget of his current tenure in office.

Updated: February 10, 2023 3:07 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Rajasthan Budget 2023-24 LIVE Updates

Rajasthan Budget 2023-24 Updates: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who also holds the finance portfoloio, is presenting the last Budget of his current tenure in office. The finalisation of the Budget document was done in the presence of secretary finance (Revenue) Krishna Kant Pathak, additional chief secretary finance Akhil Arora, Secretary Finance (Budget) Rohit Gupta, Secretary Finance (Expenditure) Naresh Kumar Thakral, and Director (Budget) Brajesh Sharma. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Rajasthan Budget.

  • 2:21 PM IST

    Rajasthan Budget 2023-24 LIVE Updates: 100 units/month electricity to be provided free of charge to domestic consumers as compared to 50 units/month earlier, Gehlot said.

  • 2:20 PM IST

    Rajasthan Budget 2023-24 LIVE Updates | “One-time registration to appear in competitive exams; no multiple fees to be charged,” Gehlot said.

  • 2:20 PM IST

    Rajasthan Budget 2023-24 LIVE Updates | “Medical cover under Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme increased to Rs 25 lakh/family per year from Rs 10 lakh,” Gehlot said in his Budget speech.

  • 1:27 PM IST

    Rajasthan Budget 2023-24 LIVE Updates: Bringing Law To Ensure Entitlement-Based Social Security, Says Gehlot | “I am bringing a law which will ensure entitlement-based social security. Minimum of Rs 1,000 pension under social security schemes and Rise of 15% in pensions under social security schemes,” Ashok Gehlot said while presenting the state Budget.

  • 1:21 PM IST

    Rajasthan Budget 2023-24 LIVE Updates: Jaipur, Kota and Joshpur will have psychological centers: Ashok Gehlot

  • 12:59 PM IST

    Rajasthan Budget 2023-24 LIVE Updates: Free scooty for meritorious students extended from 20,000 to 30,000, says says Gehlot

  • 12:46 PM IST

    Rajasthan Budget 2023-24 LIVE Updates: ‘What happened was my mistake’, says Gehlot on reading old budget

  • 12:44 PM IST

    Rajasthan Budget 2023-24 LIVE Updates: A Special Task Force under the SOG to be formed to prevent and probe question paper leaks, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said.

  • 12:42 PM IST

    Rajasthan Budget 2023-24 LIVE Updates: Under Ujjwala scheme, LPG cylinder to be sold at Rs 500 for 76 lakh families in the state

  • 12:16 PM IST

    Rajasthan Budget 2023-24 LIVE Updates: Page from old budget was added to the new budget by ‘mistake’, says Ashok Gehlot

Published Date: February 10, 2023 11:48 AM IST

Updated Date: February 10, 2023 3:07 PM IST

