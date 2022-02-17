Jaisalmer: In a grave tragedy, two children were killed and 40 others injured when a school bus they were travelling in overturned in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district on Thursday, reported news agency PTI quoting officials. The accident took place on the Sheo road under Phalsund police station area when the bus was on its way to the school.Also Read - Rajasthan: 2 Children Killed, 40 Injured After School Bus Meets With Accident in Jaisalmer

"Two students were killed in the accident. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment," the police said. The deceased have been identified as Hasam Khan and Kasam Khan, officials said.

Some of the students were discharged from the hospital after undergoing primary treatment. Around 20 are still admitted in the hospital, the police said.

(With agency inputs)