Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: After holding a meeting of the Rajasthan council of ministers at his residence, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called on Governor Kalraj Mishra and handed over the resignations of three ministers ahead of the major cabinet reshuffle. The governor has accepted the resignations of Govind Singh Dotasra, Harish Chaudhary and Raghu Sharma who had offered to step down on Sunday.

As per media reports, Gehlot's cabinet will include 15 new faces, four of whom will be junior ministers. The new cabinet will include a BSP MLA too. This time, four of the probables are from the Scheduled Caste category; three MoS have been elevated to the cabinet who also belong to the SC quota. Notably, the new Rajasthan cabinet will see five ministers from the Sachin Pilot camp.

In the new cabinet, the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government will have a total of 30 ministers, including 18 who resigned earlier.

The new ministers to take oath as cabinet ministers include Hemaram Chaudhary, Mahendrajit Singh Malviya, Ramlal Jat, Mahesh Joshi, Vishvendra Singh, Ramesh Meena, Mamta Bhupesh Barwa, Bhajanlal Jatav, Tikaram Juli, Govind Ram Meghwal and Shakuntala Rawat.

Those who will take oath as the new ministers of state on Sunday include Jahida, Brijendra Singh Ola, Rajendra Durha and Muralilal Meena.

Earlier in the day, all the ministers in the state council resigned during a meeting at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s residence.

“All ministers resigned in the meeting,” Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, who held the charge of the transport minister, told reporters.

“We have been asked to go to the PCC office at 2 PM on Sunday where further instructions will be given by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC general secretary Ajay Maken and PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra,” Khachariyawas said.

The strength of the Ashok Gehlot cabinet was 21 before the ministers resigned. Rajasthan, where the number of MLAs is 200, can have a maximum of 30 ministers, including the chief minister.

The clamour for Cabinet reshuffle had been growing for the past several months with a demand to accommodate supporters of CM Gehlot’s former deputy Sachin Pilot, who had revolted against the chief minister last year.

