Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: As many as 15 ministers, including four current ministers, on Sunday took oath of office as Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot reshuffles his cabinet. The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Governor's residence.

Just hours ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in a series of tweets, expressed faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and said the party would work together to win in the 2023 elections in the state.

Jaipur: Congress MLAs Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Ramlal Jat, Mahesh Joshi, and Vishvendra Singh sworn in as Cabinet ministers in Rajasthan Govt by Governor Kalraj Mishra pic.twitter.com/BHCOLCNaZ7 — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2021



Taking to Twitter, CM Ashok Gehlot congratulated all the ministers in Rajasthan’s new cabinet. “Best wishes to all the MLAs who will take oath as ministers of Rajasthan government today. In the last 35 months, our government has done the work of giving sensitive, transparent and accountable governance to the state. Despite all adverse circumstances, our government has taken the state forward on the path of development,” he said.

For those who could not get inducted in Cabinet, Gehlot said the contribution to the governance of those who could not be inducted in the Cabinet is no less than those who have been made ministers today.

In total, 11 cabinet and four ministers of state were sworn in on Sunday in Rajasthan, in a much-awaited expansion of the Ashok Gehlot ministry. The 11 cabinet ministers include Mamta Bhupesh, Bhajan Lal Jatav and Tikaram Jully– who have been elevated from minister of state (MoS) to cabinet rank, while two — Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena — are those who were sacked last year for rebelling and have been reinducted as cabinet ministers.

Hemaram Choudhary, Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Ramlal Jat, Mahesh Joshi, Govindram Meghwal and Shakuntla Rawat were also sworn in as cabinet ministers. Zahida, Brijendra Singh Ola, Rajendra Gudha and Murari Lal Meena were sworn in as MoS.

The council of ministers in Rajasthan now has 19 cabinet ministers and 10 MoS, apart from the chief minister.

Chief Minister Gehlot and members of his council of ministers were among those present at the function. The number in the council of ministers in the state has reached 30. The Rajasthan Cabinet can have a maximum of 30 ministers, including the chief minister.

