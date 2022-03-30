Jaipur: Rajasthan was formed on March 30, 1949, when Rajputana the name adopted by the British Raj for its dependencies in the region was merged into the Dominion of India. And, therefore, this year, the state in northern India celebrates its 72nd foundation day on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people of Rajasthan on the occasion of its statehood day. Taking to Twitter, the prime minister wrote, “Best wishes on Rajasthan Diwas to all the residents of Rajasthan, the historical land of bravery, self-respect and sacrifice. I wish that the state moves forward on the path of progress.”

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also took to Twitter and wished his best to all residents of the state. He wrote, “Happy Rajasthan Day to all the people of the state. This day is a moment of great pride for all of us. It is a celebration of the valor, sacrifice, heritage and culture of Rajasthan. On Rajasthan Diwas, I wish happiness, prosperity and good health to the people of the state. Our government is with you at every step.”

सभी प्रदेशवासियों को राजस्थान दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। यह दिवस हम सबके लिए महान गौरव का क्षण है।यह राजस्थान की वीरता, त्याग, विरासत और संस्कृति का उत्सव है। #RajasthanDiwas पर मैं प्रदेशवासियों के सुख-समृद्धि,उत्तम स्वास्थ्य की कामना करता हूँ।हमारी सरकार हर कदम पर आपके साथ है। pic.twitter.com/s6TTBTUJp4 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 30, 2022

Rajasthan is one of the biggest states in the nation in terms of area and is blessed with truly vivacious culture, tradition, heritage, and a grand lineage.