Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Submits Resignation To Governor

Polling for 199 of the state's 200 seats was held on November 25.

Jaipur, Dec 3 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tenders his resignation to State Governor Kalraj Mishra, in Jaipur on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Ashok Gehlot Submits Resignation: Incumbent Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot on Sunday evening submitted his resignation to Governor Kalraj Mishra after the Congress party was defeated in the assembly polls. Gehlot reached the Raj Bhavan in Jaipur and handed over the resignation letter to the governor.

The BJP crossed the halfway mark in Rajasthan, winning 106 seats out of the 199 where assembly elections took place.

As per the latest reports, the BJP bagged 115 seats, 42 more than the previous time while Congress and allies recorded victory over 70 seats, a deficit of 30 seats compared to the last elections.

Polling for 199 of the state’s 200 seats was held on November 25. The election in Sriganganagar’s Karanpur seat was postponed due to the death of the Congress candidate.

Earlier in the day, Gehlot accepted defeat describing it as “shocking”. “This shows that we were not fully successful in taking our policies, laws, and governance practices to the people,” he said.

Wishing the new government all the best, Gehlot said, “I have a piece of advice for the new government. Just because we were not successful despite working doesn’t mean the new government doesn’t work at all,” he said, urging the next government to further advance its initiatives such as Old Pension Scheme, as reported by NDTV.

Gehlot, while speaking to the media, said the Congress would examine the reasons behind the election results.

“There was talk of bringing new faces, and new faces should come, but this demand was not there in MP and Chhattisgarh and still we lost the election. It would be wrong to say that we would have won the election if new faces were brought,” he said in reply to a question.

Another major factor that is said to have played a significant role in the ruling party’s defeat is the infighting between camps led by Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. It is to be noted that in 2020, a Pilot-led rebellion against the Gehlot-led state government, almost toppled it.

The two leaders put up a show of unity in the run-up to the election, the party seems to have suffered due to the tension within its ranks.

“We were expecting to win on the basis of our schemes, laws, and promises. But the government could not be formed,” said Gehlot adding that he would continue to work for the people irrespective of whether he holds a post or not.

