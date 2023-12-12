Home

Historic Day For Rajasthan, MLAs Will Decide Rajasthan CM At 4:30 PM: BJP Leader Rajendra Rathore Breaks Silence

BJP leader Rajendra Rathore has broken the silence regarding the announcement of the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Calling it a 'historic day' for the state, the leader has said that MLAs will make a decision at 4:30 PM.

New Delhi: There has been a lot of talks regarding the announcement of the Rajasthan Chief Minister by Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), who won the Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 held in November. The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have been announced and now, all eyes are on Rajasthan. According to various sources and media reports, the Rajasthan CM Announcement is expected to take place today, on December 12, 2023. Ahead of the rumoured announcement, BJP leader Rajendra Rathore has broken the silence and has said that it is a historic day for Rajasthan today and that the MLAs will decide the Rajasthan CM at 4:30 PM.

Rajendra Rathore Breaks Silence On Rajasthan CM Announcement

As mentioned earlier, BJP leader Rajendra Rathore has broken silence on the announcement of the Rajasthan Chief Minister. In a post on social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), Rajendra Rathore said, “Politics is a game of possibilities. Our MLAs will decide today at 4:30pm who will be the CM…It is a historic day for Rajasthan…”

#WATCH | Jaipur: BJP leader Rajendra Rathore says, “Politics is a game of possibilities. Our MLAs will decide today at 4:30pm who will be the CM…It is a historic day for Rajasthan…” pic.twitter.com/vlfECZX08M — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

This BJP Leader ‘Not In Race To Become CM’

Rajasthan BJP chief CP Joshi has said that he is not in the race to become the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. The leader has said, “…The Legislature Party meet will happen today. The Observers will reach today…Everything will be clear by 5pm today…I am not in this race (to become the CM).”

#WATCH | Jaipur: Rajasthan BJP chief CP Joshi says, “…The Legislature Party meet will happen today. The Observers will reach today…Everything will be clear by 5pm today…I am not in this race (to become the CM).” pic.twitter.com/5pkBNb7RPY — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Ashwini Vaishnaw are said to be among the frontrunners for the chief minister’s post in Rajasthan, one of three states that the BJP won in the recent elections.

‘Anything Can Happen’, Claims BJP MLA Jogeshwar Garg

Ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislative meeting to select the Rajasthan Chief Minister today, BJP MLA and former whip Jogeshwar Garg claimed that anything could happen.

Speaking to ANI ahead of the crucial legislative party meeting, BJP MLA and former whip Jogeshwar Garg said, “As it has happened in two other states, the same process will happen in Rajasthan also. There will be a meeting of the legislative party in the afternoon and it will be decided who will be the Chief Minister. All three observers are coming to Jaipur and they will decide the Chief Minister after the legislative party meeting.”

The senior MLA Jogeshwar Garg also expressed confidence in the party’s internal democracy and collective decision-making process and said, “There is and will be unity in the party. It is not a crime to make any demand for one’s rights, but whatever decision is taken will be taken collectively and after the collective decision everyone will accept it. Whoever does not accept that will be considered a criminal. We are all together and will always be together.”

