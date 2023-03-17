Home

Rajasthan CM Announces Formation Of 19 New Districts, 3 New Divisions Ahead Of Polls. Full List Here

With this, the total number of districts in the state has gone up to 50. Gehlot announced the formation of new districts and divisions during the budget session in the Rajasthan Assembly today.

Ashok Gehlot announces formation of 19 new districts in Rajasthan (File Photo)

Rajasthan CM Announces Formation Of 19 New Districts: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced the creation of 19 new districts and three new divisions ahead of the assembly election polls. With this, the total number of districts in the state has gone up to 50. Gehlot announced the formation of new districts and divisions during the budget session in the Rajasthan Assembly today.

“We received demands for the formation of some new districts in the state. We formed a high-level committee to examine these proposals and we have received the final report,” he said in the Assembly, before announcing the formation of new districts in the state.

List Of 19 New Districts Here

Anupgarh, Balotra, Beawar, Deeg, Didwana-Kuchaman City, Dudu, Gangapur City, Jaipur North, Jaipur South, Jodhpur East, Jodhpur West, Kekri, Kotputli, Khairthal, Neemkathana, Phalodi, Salumbar, Sanchore, Shahpura (Bhilwara).

Banswara, Pali, Sikar were named as new divisions, taking the total number of divisions in the state to 10.

