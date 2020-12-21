New Delhi: With new year fast approaching and the rise in global panic as new COVID-19 mutant hits UK, the chief minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot on Monday has appealed people to celebrate the occasion at home and avoid bursting firecrackers and mass gatherings. Stressing that public health was paramount, the chief minister also chaired a review meeting to take stock of the preparedness for the coronavirus vaccination programme. Also Read - Maldives Travel Guide: Visa Details, COVID-19 Rules, RTPCR Test And All You Need to Know - Enjoy Holidays!

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, CM Gehlot wrote, "People should celebrate New Year with their families inside their homes, avoid overcrowding and bursting firecrackers. This is important for everyone's health. Rajasthan will strictly implement COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Supreme Court for all states."

The chief minister also directed the officials to identify as many coronavirus vaccination centres as possible and ensure proper coordination till the block level.

Ahead of Diwali, the Rajasthan government had appealed to the people to avoid bursting firecrackers in view of health hazards, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier on Sunday, Rajasthan recorded nine more fatalities due to COVID-19, taking the death toll in the state to 2,617, according to a health department bulletin. The state also reported 978 new cases. The total number of people infected by COVID-19 now stands at 2,98,996 in the state and out of these 12,422 are under treatment.