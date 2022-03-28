New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hosted a dinner for MLAs at his official residence where over 160 legislators attended the event, Deputy Chief Whip Mahendra Chaudhary said. Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore, BJP MLAs Vasudev Devnani, Anita Bhadel and several other legislators attended the dinner. Rajasthan has 200 MLAs. Sources said former deputy chief minister and Tonk MLA Sachin Pilot was not present at the dinner.Also Read - After BJP's Priyanka Gandhi Train Ticket Jibe, CM Gehlot Offers To Fly Amit Shah To Rajasthan

The get-together and dinner took place at the official residence of Ashok Gehlot in the Civil Lines in Jaipur after the conclusion of the state budget session on Monday.

The meeting comes even as Congress MLA’s son, along with five other persons, was booked in a gang-rape case of a minor. A day after a Rajasthan BJP leader sent a train ticket to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, inviting her to the desert state in the wake of the gang-rape of a minor in which the son of a Congress MLA was allegedly involved, CM Ashok Gehlot invited Home Minister Amit Shah, saying that he would send a charter plane for Amit Shah to come to Rajasthan.

Ashok Gehlot said in a statement released on social media, “BJP leaders repeatedly invite Priyanka Gandhi regarding cases of crime in Rajasthan. Priyanka ji does not hold any constitutional post. We would like to send a charter plane for Home Minister Amit Shah and request him to come to Rajasthan. He should come here and get information about the innovations made in relation to law and order in the state and the strict actions being taken against criminal acts. This way the confusion being spread by BJP can be cleared.”

(With inputs from PTI)