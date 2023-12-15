Home

Bhajan Lal Sharma To Take Oath As Rajasthan CM Today Along With Two Deputies | Live Updates

Rajasthan CM Oath-taking Ceremony Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are also expected to attend the ceremony, with invitations extended to senior leaders and chief ministers from various states.

The BJP on Tuesday picked Bhajanlal Sharma, a first-time MLA from the Sanganer assembly constituency, as the chief minister of Rajasthan.

Jaipur: Amid tight security, Bhajanlal Sharma, along with his two deputies are all set to take the oath of office on Friday at Albert Hall, Ramniwas Bagh in Jaipur. The party-picked legislators Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa will be sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers, and the former state minister Vasudev Devnani will take the oath of Assembly Speaker, said CP Joshi.

BJP said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are also expected to attend the ceremony, with invitations extended to senior leaders and chief ministers from various states.

After days of suspense, the BJP on Tuesday picked Bhajanlal Sharma, a first-time MLA from the Sanganer assembly constituency, as the chief minister of Rajasthan.

