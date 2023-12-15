Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Rajasthan
  • Bhajan Lal Sharma To Take Oath As Rajasthan CM Today Along With Two Deputies | Live Updates
live

Bhajan Lal Sharma To Take Oath As Rajasthan CM Today Along With Two Deputies | Live Updates

Rajasthan CM Oath-taking Ceremony Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are also expected to attend the ceremony, with invitations extended to senior leaders and chief ministers from various states.

Updated: December 15, 2023 8:18 AM IST

By Manmath Nayak

The BJP on Tuesday picked Bhajanlal Sharma, a first-time MLA from the Sanganer assembly constituency, as the chief minister of Rajasthan.
The BJP on Tuesday picked Bhajanlal Sharma, a first-time MLA from the Sanganer assembly constituency, as the chief minister of Rajasthan.

Jaipur: Amid tight security, Bhajanlal Sharma, along with his two deputies are all set to take the oath of office on Friday at Albert Hall, Ramniwas Bagh in Jaipur. The party-picked legislators Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa will be sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers, and the former state minister Vasudev Devnani will take the oath of Assembly Speaker, said CP Joshi.

Trending Now

BJP said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are also expected to attend the ceremony, with invitations extended to senior leaders and chief ministers from various states.

After days of suspense, the BJP on Tuesday picked Bhajanlal Sharma, a first-time MLA from the Sanganer assembly constituency, as the chief minister of Rajasthan.

Live Updates

  • Dec 15, 2023 8:18 AM IST

    Rajasthan CM Oath-taking Ceremony Live Updates

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda will attend the ceremony.

  • Dec 15, 2023 8:18 AM IST

    Rajasthan CM Oath-taking Ceremony Live Updates

    Bhajanlal Sharma, along with his two deputies, will take the oath of office at 11 AM today at Albert Hall, Ramniwas Bagh in Jaipur.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Rajasthan News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.