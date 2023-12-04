Home

Rajasthan

Who Is Mahant Balaknath The BJP’s Emerging Candidate for Rajasthan CM – Here Know All About New Yogi

Who Is Mahant Balaknath The BJP’s Emerging Candidate for Rajasthan CM – Here Know All About New Yogi

The Bhartiya Janata Party has won in the Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 and one of the most important CM faces from the political party, is Mahant Balaknath. Know all about the Rajasthan CM Candidate and new 'Yogi'..

Mahant Balaknath

The Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 has been announced and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged victorious. Post the announcement of the election results, the talk of the town are the Rajasthan CM Candidates. A prime face of Rajasthan Chief Ministerial Candidate from BJP is Mahant Balaknath who is also being termed as the new ‘Yogi’ or ‘Yogi of Rajasthan’. Read more to know all about Mahant Balaknath and how he is the top contender to become the Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

Trending Now

Who Is Mahant Balaknath ‘Yogi of Rajasthan’ ?

Parliamentarian Mahant Balaknath who was fielded in the Rajasthan Assembly polls is considered a favourite as the chief ministerial candidate after his win in the Tijara constituency, with Congress trailing by a huge margin. Balaknath was born on April 16, 1984 in Alwar in a Hindu Yadav family to Subhash Yadav and Urmila Devi and lived in the Matsyendra Maharaj Ashram from 1985-1991, up to the age of 6. He then moved to a Math in the village Nathawali Theri in Hanumangarh district with Mahant Chandnath and was named Gurmukh by Baba Kheta Nath, as he was born on Thursday.

You may like to read

On July 29, 2016, Balaknath was declared the eighth successor of Asthal Bohar before Brahmalin Mahant Chandnath Yogi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Baba Ramdev, etc. Currently, he is the abbot of Baba Mastnath Math and is also the Chancellor at Baba Mastnath University, Rohtak, Haryana.

Rajasthan CM Candidate: A New ‘Yogi’?

Comparisons are being drawn between Mahant Balaknath and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Balaknath, like Yogi Adityanath, also comes from the Nath community, and he has tremendous support and following in Alwar. He had taken sannyasa back in his childhood days at the age of 6. The decision that he would become a saint was taken by his family members. Balaknath contends he always wanted to serve the society. “Whatever be the medium, the society should be served and that is what I am doing,” he asserted.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.