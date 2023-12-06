Home

Rajasthan

Rajasthan CM Suspense: Vasundhara Raje Called To Delhi By Party’s Central Leadership

Rajasthan CM Suspense: Vasundhara Raje Called To Delhi By Party’s Central Leadership

Vasundhara Raje would be meeting the party high command on Thursday.

Jaipur: BJP leader Vasundhara Raje Scindia addresses a press conference. (PTI Photo)

Rajasthan CM Selection: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje has been called to Delhi by the party’s central leadership. Till the last information, Raje will fly to Delhi by an Indigo flight late tonight. It is also reported that most of the newly elected state MLAs will be joining her. They will stay at the Hyatt Hotel which is near Vasundhara Raje’s private bungalow in Delhi.

Trending Now

According to the sources in the Raje camp, she would be meeting the party high command on Thursday. This development comes after nearly 60 of the newly elected BJP MLAs met her at her Civil Lines residence on Monday and Tuesday.

You may like to read

The name of the new chief minister will be decided by the party’s parliamentary board and before that, a BJP legislature party meeting will be called, said the party sources.

However, the party has not yet made any announcement regarding the legislature party meeting.

Raje, a two-time chief minister, is among the frontrunners for the post of chief minister.

In the assembly election results declared on Sunday, the BJP got 115 seats while the Congress secured 69 seats out of 199 out of 200 seats in the state that went to polls on 25 November.

Polling in Karanpur, where the election was adjourned due to the demise of the Congress candidate, will be held on January 5 and results will be declared on January 8.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Rajasthan News on India.com.