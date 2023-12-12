Home

Rajasthan CM: Vasundhara Raje, Baba Balaknath Yogi, or SURPRISE A La BJP Style

Speculations are rife as a few names are already doing the rounds but it’s not over till it’s over.

The names that are doing the rounds in Rajasthan include former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Diya Kumari, and Baba Balaknath Yogi.

Rajasthan CM: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called a meeting of all its Rajasthan MLAs in Jaipur on Tuesday, December 12th, 2023, to select the new chief minister of the state. The counting of votes for the Rajasthan Assembly Elections concluded on 3 December and the suspense over the next state CM lingers on.

If inside sources are to be believed, the name would be announced in a few hours. After all, the BJP selected and announced the CM designates for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh not so long back when Mohan Yadav and Vishnu Deo Sai received the mandate to occupy the top post in the respective assemblies.

Rajnath Singh, the Union Defence Minister and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has been appointed as the observer for the selection process and he will be present at the meeting which is widely seen as the final step before the announcement of the new Chief Minister.

Frontrunners For The CM’s Post

After BJP’s surprise victory in Rajasthan, continuous discussions are going on in the state regarding the Chief Minister. Speculations are rife as a few names are already doing the rounds but it’s not over till it’s over. Meanwhile, even as the people and the media conjecture over the elusive name, it can be safely assumed that the saffron party will do a hat-trick of surprises by electing the most unexpected name as it did in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Nevertheless, for argument’s sake, the names that are doing the rounds in Rajasthan include former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Diya Kumari, and Baba Balaknath Yogi.

But then, you never know!

The Legislative Assembly elections were held in Rajasthan on 25 November to elect 199 of the 200 members of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly and the results were declared on 3 December 2023 in which the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged victorious with 115 seats while Congress got 69 seats.

